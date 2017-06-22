SAO PAULO, June 22 Management at Petróleo
Brasileiro SA will pursue an initial public offering
of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Parente said on Thursday, as Brazil's
state-controlled oil company aims to cut debt and capital
spending in low-return activities.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Parente said the plan
will be delivered for board approval shortly. While management
is still analyzing how to structure the plan for an IPO of BR
Distribuidora, Parente said the move seems the most appropriate
to create "more value for Petrobras," as the oil firm is known.
