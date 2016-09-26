PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Regulatory issues are preventing Petrobras from progressing with plans to sell its LNG (liquefied natural gas) regasification terminal located in the state of Ceara, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente of the state-run oil company said on Monday.
The Ceara government wants to change the way the terminal and other installations work, including a possible site location change, and has been in talks with Petrobras. Parente said a sale would not be possible until these issues are resolved. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
