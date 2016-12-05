SAO PAULO Dec 5 A Brazilian federal court
issued an injunction to block the sale of the fuels distribution
unit of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
after a request by workers, according to the court's press
office.
Petrobras is looking to sell a stake in BR
Distribuidora, Brazil's largest fuel distribution company, as
part of a divestment program that aims to raise cash to reduce
its large debt load.
Members of an oil workers union in the northern state of
Sergipe asked the court to block the sale process, arguing that
Petrobras should hold a public tender to sell the stake in the
subsidiary instead of the current private negotiation.
Federal Judge Edmilson da Silva Pimenta decided in favor of
the request. The order can be appealed.
BR Distribuidora is one of the most coveted assets put up
for sale by Petrobras. It operates more than 7,000 filling
stations across Brazil.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
