* Net profit rises 53 percent vs year earlier
* Debt hits 2.77 times EBITDA; above company limit
* Analysts expected 4th-qtr profit of 6.21 bln reais
* Exploration costs, financial gains soar; taxes fall
By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 Brazil's state-led oil
company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Monday that
fourth-quarter net profit rose 53 percent from a year earlier as
unexpected financial gains made up for rising operational costs.
Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders was
7.75 billion reais ($3.89 billion) in the three months ending
Dec. 31, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing with
Brazil's CVM securities regulator.
While profit beat the 6.21-billion-real outlook in a Reuters
survey of 12 analysts, Petrobras also said debt also rose to
2.77 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA).
That's above the company's own limit of 2.5 times EBITDA, as
Reuters reported Dec. 18 after Moody's Investors service put
Petrobras debt on watch for a possible downgrade.
The result comes as Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster
promises to find savings of more than $15 billion to prevent a
$237 billion five-year investment plan from ballooning. That
plan, the world's largest corporate investment program, aims to
develop giant offshore reserves and make Petrobras one of the
world's largest oil companies by 2020.
"It's good to see the company reporting a higher profit and
beating expectations, but the numbers also raise a lot of
questions and doubts," said Pedro Galdi, oil company analyst
with SLW Corretora, a Sao Paulo securities brokerage. "It's hard
to see how this result shows a company improving its operations
and fiscal discipline."
In a note accompanying results, Foster said management knows
the company's operational problems, is working to fix them, and
believes Petrobras has good medium and long-term prospects.
Output in 2013, though, will remain at 2012 levels, she said.
All of the fourth-quarter profit increase can be attributed
to a 2.64-billion-real sale of Brazilian government Treasury
bonds and a two-thirds decline in income and social security
taxes, according to the company's income statement.
The company's operational difficulties were more sharply
reflected in the annual result, the worst for the Rio de
Janeiro-based company in eight years.
Full-year 2012 profit of 21.2 billion reais was 36 percent
less than in 2011, owing to soaring costs and a second-quarter
loss, the company's first in 13 years.
Rising costs prevented Petrobras from taking advantage of
soaring Brazilian fuels demand and the government's approval of
gasoline and diesel-fuel price increases in June and July.
Net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, rose to 73.4 billion
reais, a 12.5 percent increase compared with the fourth quarter
of 2011.
Sales were in line with expectations. In the Reuters survey,
the average analyst estimate was 73.8 billion reais.
REFINING LOSSES CONTINUE
The fuel-price increases, though, didn't make up for the
losses Petrobras has taken on its refining operations.
After the June and July increases, Petrobras' wholesale fuel
price was still about 11 percent below international prices for
gasoline and about 14 percent below world prices for diesel,
according to Caio Carvalhal and Felipe Dos Santos, oil and gas
analysts with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sao Paulo.
Unable to meet demand for fuels from 12 refineries in
Brazil, the company, Brazil's only refiner, had to raise
imports. Fuel imports jumped 28 percent in the quarter compared
to a year earlier.
Because world fuel prices were higher than those in Brazil,
it sold that fuel in Brazil at a loss.
Net fuel and oil imports rose 90 percent in the period and
refining losses jumped to 5.65 billion reais in the quarter
bringing total annual refining unit losses to 22.9 billion
reais, an amount larger than the company's entire annual profit.
Some of that gap was closed with an additional, January
fuel-price increase.
SURPRISE FINANCIAL GAINS
At the same time, exploration costs rose 43 percent to 2.15
billion, the cost of goods sold rose 19 percent and general and
administrative expenses rose 8.3 percent.
As a consequence adjusted earnings before EBITDA fell 15
percent from a year earlier to 11.94 billion reais. EBITDA is a
measure of a company's ability to generate cash and profit from
operations.
This result missed expectations. The average EBITDA estimate
in the Reuters survey was 14.2 billion reais.
Profit would have fallen were it not for a nearly four-fold
increase in financial earnings to 2.79 billion reais led by the
Treasury bond sale, which Galdi called "unusual".
Lucas Brendler, an analyst at Banco Geração Futuro in Porto
Alegre told Reuters before the announcement that financial
results had not been expected to have a major impact on results
this quarter.
"This financial result, especially the government treasury
bond sale is going to raise questions," Galdi said after the
results were released.
The lower-than-expected EBITDA result comes as Petrobras
debt is also soaring. Net debt, or total debt minus cash and
cash equivalents, jumped 32 percent to 72.3 billion reais on
Dec. 31 from 54.9 billion reais a year earlier.
EBITDA is a key measure of debt sustainability as it
measures profit from operations available to pay debt.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 2.5 percent in Sao Paulo trading on Monday before
the results were announced.
It fell to 18.08 reais a share, its lowest close in more
than six months. The stock has lost nearly 8 percent since the
beginning of the year.