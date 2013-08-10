* Accounting change saves 8 bln reais, avoids Q2 loss
* Result helped by cost cuts, fuel rise, asset sales
* Profit beats expectation, operational problems linger
(Adds additional results, share performance)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday reported
second-quarter profit of 6.20 billion reais ($2.71 billion),
reversing a year-earlier loss after an accounting rule change
allowed it to avoid $3.5 billion in non-cash, exchange-rate
charges.
The change is likely to limit the immediate impact of
exchange rate fluctuations on the company, both positive and
negative, for years.
The quarterly profit, announced in a securities filing, beat
the average estimate of 5.08 billion reais of 12 analysts in a
Thomson Reuters survey. In the second quarter of 2012, the
company lost 1.35 billion reais, its first negative result in 13
years.
The turn-around resulted from the adoption of "hedge
accounting" rules to limit the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar
on the company's foreign-currency debt.
Without the accounting change, Petrobras, as the Rio de
Janeiro-based company is known, would have posted its second
quarterly loss in a year.
Petrobras also benefited from cost cutting, higher fuel
prices, fewer writedown charges for noncommercial wells and the
$1.91 billion sale of half its African assets.
"The asset sales in the second quarter not only contributed
to cash flow for our priority projects to produce oil in Brazil,
but they also will free us of $5.2 billion of expected capital
costs through 2017," Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster
said in the statement.
"In the past 12 months we decreased our presence to 17
countries from 23, shut down 15 companies and expect to shut
another 38 by December 2015," she added.
Profit, though, was down 19 percent from the first quarter,
a sign that Foster is still having trouble trimming costs and
increasing operation efficiency enough to reduce "downstream"
refining losses and make up for falling output and
government-mandated fuel subsidies. The operations were also
hurt by lower global oil prices.
While accounting changes freed the company of nearly 8
billion reais ($3.5 billion) of expected non-operational
exchange-rate-related losses on debt, a weaker real has also
hurt the company's refining and fuels operations by making
imports more expensive and wiping out much of the impact of four
hard-won domestic fuel-price increases in the last year.
The hedge accounting rules allow the company to set aside
dollar revenue over several years to limit exchange-rate moves
on non-cash financial earnings, smoothing out both positive and
negative currency-related impacts.
The move is permitted under the International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the IFRS Foundation. Brazil's Vale
SA, the world's No. 2 mining company, said Thursday
it was considering adopting the same hedge accounting rules
after its profits were slashed by nearly $3 billion in non-cash
exchange-rate losses.
FOCUS ON OPERATIONS
Petrobras said in June that the change will move investors'
focus from usually temporary financial shifts that are beyond
the company's control and put it on how much oil the company
produces, the efficiency of its refineries and oil platforms and
other operational activities.
Petrobras also reported that it had net sales, or total
sales minus sales taxes, of 73.63 billion reais, 8.20 percent
more than a year earlier but below the survey's estimate of
75.06 billion reais.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of the company's ability to
generate profit from oil production, refining and other
operations, rose 71 percent to 18.09 billion reais from the same
quarter a year earlier.
The EBITDA result beat the survey average of 16.13 billion
reais.
Petrobras operations showed mixed results in the quarter.
While company shares rose on Friday before results were
announced to their highest level in seven weeks, the company's
stock and production have stagnated since 2009. Petrobras shares
trade at levels cheaper than before it began discovering some of
the world's largest offshore oil fields in 2007.
Oil and natural gas exploration costs fell by more than
half. Much of that, though, was a result of shutting down or
writing off fewer non-commercial and dry wells than in the
second quarter of 2012. Despite Foster's company-wide
cost-cutting program, general and administrative costs rose 4
percent and research and development costs rose 38 percent.
First-half exploration and production investments jumped 18
percent from a year earlier, but production was stagnant.
Despite years of high investment, the company has regularly
missed production targets and projects are routinely over
budget.
Refining losses fell by nearly two thirds, but they still
sliced 3.77 billion from the company's result. The continued
losses come as Petrobras operates its refineries at 99 percent
capacity and as demand for fuels rises fast in Brazil.
Because of that, net imports of oil and fuel more than
doubled to 349,000 barrels a day from 170,000 a year ago.
With prices controlled in Brazil all imports involve a loss
underlining the company's exposure to political risk as the
government keeps fuel prices artificially low to control
domestic inflation.
($1 = 2.2862 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Sabrina
Lorenzi; Editing by Ken Wills)