By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petrobras, said on Friday that quarterly profit fell 39
percent from a year ago as rising exploration and administrative
costs drove up spending while fuel subsidies and weak production
growth hurt revenue.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, formally known as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, said net income in the three months
ended Sept. 30 was 3.40 billion reais, missing the average
estimate of 5.84 billion reais ($2.68 billion) in a Reuters
survey of 10 analysts.
"In addition to the impact of the break between market and
domestic fuel prices at a time of strong demand, we have also
had greater expenses with dry and sub-commercial wells," Chief
Executive Maria das Graças Foster said in a statement
accompanying the results. "We plan to reduce our debt levels
over the coming months."
Petrobras is struggling under the competing goals of its
controlling shareholder, the Brazilian government. As it pushes
the company to boost spending and investment to create jobs and
bolster oil taxes, it has also prevented Petrobras from selling
gasoline and diesel at world market prices, a subsidy aimed at
holding inflation in check.
With revenue and production stagnant, Petrobras has been
forced to increase borrowing to finance the company's $237
billion five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program.
Total debt jumped 34 percent to 250.9 billion reais ($112.5
billion) in the 12 months ended Sept. 31, and the company has
just agreed to pay 40 percent of the nearly $100 billion needed
to develop the giant Libra offshore oil area.
Moody's investors service cut the company's long-term debt
rating this month, citing expectations that cash flow at the
company will be negative for some years.
COSTS RISING
Foster assumed her post nearly two years ago with a promise
to reduce costs. Costs have climbed sharply, however, eating
away at revenue, while declining output from old fields and
snags setting up new one have prevented sales from rising more.
Exploration expenses jumped 71 percent to 2.21 billion
reais, driven by new production systems and the need to write
off dry wells and areas that are not commercially viable.
General and administrative expenses rose 10 percent to 2.80
billion reais, costs related to tax preparation and accounting
rose 28 percent to 219 million reais, and sales expenses jumped
13 percent.
"We have had little hope that operating results will improve
this year," said Lucas Brendler, oil and gas analyst with Banco
Geração Futuro in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in an interview before
the results were announced.
Those costs expanded much faster than sales, which rose just
5.3 percent from a year earlier to 77.7 billion reais, just
short of the average analyst estimate of 78.7 billion reais.
The higher costs resulted in a weaker than expected result
for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of the company's ability to
generate profit from operations.
EBITDA fell 8.9 percent to 13.09 billion reais in the
quarter, short of the 15.6 billion real average estimate.
Output rose in September and July, but Foster has said
investors should not expect major increases until 2015.
The fuel subsidies imposed by the government have caused
losses in the refining division to mount to more than 12 billion
reais this year, the statement said.
Those losses come in large part because gasoline sold by
Petrobras in Brazil's markets is 6.5 percent cheaper than world
prices, and diesel, the country's most used fuel, is 19 percent
lower, Foster told the GloboNews 24-hour TV network on Thursday.
That price does not include the cost of tanker freight and
import taxes. Net fuel and crude imports soared 57 percent
during the quarter to 425,000 barrels a day in the quarter from
the year-earlier period.
That increase has been driven in recent quarters by a
reduction of the amount of ethanol in gasoline blends, boosting
demand for gasoline while crude and fuel exports fall.
DISCREPANCIES
Not only does Petrobras sell imported fuel at a loss because
of the subsidies, it forgoes additional profit from domestic
operations as it uses world prices to account for its domestic
crude oil production.
The gap between world and local prices exists despite a
series of price increases in the past 16 months. The increase
was largely swallowed up by a decline in the value of Brazil's
currency. The real was 11.4 percent weaker in the third
quarter than a year before and 9.8 percent weaker than in the
second quarter.
Exchange-rate losses would have hurt weak third-quarter
profit more had the company not used new accounting rules on
imports to strip up to 70 percent of the exchange-rate impact
from quarterly results and spread it over several years. The new
rules were first used in the second quarter.
Without that change, profit would have been 824 million
reais lower, according to Petrobras.