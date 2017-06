RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras posted a net loss of 1.35 billion reais ($665 million) in the second quarter compared with a profit of 10.9 billion reais in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The results missed expectations as the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of 3.69 billion reais.