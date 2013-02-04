RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 4 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it recorded a fourth-quarter profit of 7.75 billion reais ($3.89 billion).

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was 11.94 billion reais. The company reported a full-year 2012 profit of 21.2 billion reais, the lowest result since 2004.