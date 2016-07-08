(Corrects attribution to Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa,
not Electricity Secretary Fabio Lopes Alves, in 2nd paragraph.)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Brazil's state-led oil
firm Petrobras may never collect some debts owed it by state-run
power utility Eletrobras, the energy ministry said on Thursday,
acknowledging the government has little cash to provide new
capital to the debt-ridden electricity company.
The government will probably be unable to provide Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, with
the estimated 8 billion reais ($2.38 million) it wants to cut
debt and revive investment, said Paulo Pedrosa, Deputy Energy
Minister. The company's financial woes may force it to let
licenses for some money-losing power-distribution units lapse.
($1 = 3.3653 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)