European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 22 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras plans to focus investments at its natural gas and energy unit on expanding the country's fertilizer production, company executives told reporters on Wednesday.
Among the major investments planned by the Rio de Janeiro-based company's gas and energy unit in the 2012-2016 period are two fertilizer factories and a liquefied natural gas import terminal.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.