GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
SAO PAULO, April 4 U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled firm Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water pre-salt oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
"Considering movements towards a strategic partnership, we have nothing concrete with Exxon, but they have certainly expressed strong interest in the Brazilian pre-salt exploration," Parente told reporters. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 26 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta two notches to A+ from AA on Friday, citing high budget deficits and growing levels of debt as the province struggles with depressed global oil prices.