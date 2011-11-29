SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said in a market filing on Tuesday it had found good quality oil after completing drilling of its Bigua well in the Santos Basin region.

It said it would carry out further studies to determine the extent and type of the find, which is in the so-called "subsalt" region of deep-lying reserves off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The Santos Basin is expected to become the new center of oil production in Brazil, rivaling the now-dominant Campos Basin, which produces more than 80 percent of Brazil's oil.

