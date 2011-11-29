SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's state oil company
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said in a market filing on Tuesday it had
found good quality oil after completing drilling of its Bigua
well in the Santos Basin region.
It said it would carry out further studies to determine the
extent and type of the find, which is in the so-called
"subsalt" region of deep-lying reserves off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro.
The Santos Basin is expected to become the new center of
oil production in Brazil, rivaling the now-dominant Campos
Basin, which produces more than 80 percent of Brazil's oil.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)