* Petrobras fined over method of calculating crude output
* Company under-paid tax on crude output -local daily
BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has been fined 84.5 million reais ($47 million) for
infractions at its production units, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP)
said on Wednesday.
The ANP said the fines were for "non-conformities" on the offshore
Petrobras platform P-50 and for use of unauthorized methods of calculating
its crude production. Petrobras paid the smaller of the two fines - of 1.5
million reais - with a 30 percent discount, the ANP said.
Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo said the fines referred to
Petrobras' under-estimation of output from P-50 over a 14 month period. It
said taxes had not been paid on 1.3 million barrels of crude as a result.
Petrobras was contesting the larger of the two fines, for 83 million reais,
it said.
Petrobras would not immediately comment on the matter but expected to
make a statement later on Wednesday.