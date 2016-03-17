BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 A fire broke out on Thursday on an offshore oil platform operated by Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the union representing platform workers said.
The fire aboard the P-48 floating oil production, storage and offloading (FPSO) production vessel started at about 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) as the platform was being shut down and has since been put out, the union said on its website. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.