BRASILIA, Sept 11 Brazil's state-led oil company
seeks the convergence of domestic fuel prices with world crude
prices rather than a parity between the two, as a sudden price
hike would harm the economy, Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das
Graças Foster said on Tuesday.
Petrobras' policy of setting gasoline and diesel
prices based on long-term crude oil averages rather than
short-term swings has provided more profit than loss in the
2002-2010 period and helped the government control inflation,
Foster said.
"We don't believe that immediate fuel price parity would be
healthy for the economy," Foster told a hearing of the Senate's
economic affairs committee. "The impact of a fuel price rise on
the economy is great."
Brazil's gasoline and diesel prices are more than 27 percent
below world prices, according to the Brazilian Infrastructure
Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy think tank.
This helped lead to Petrobras' first loss in 13 years in the
second quarter. The loss reduced cash needed to finance a $237
billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program.
Under its policy, Petrobras loses money when crude prices
rise, but makes those losses back by holding fuel prices steady
when world crude benchmarks fall.
Foster also said Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA
has until November to decide if it will participate in a
refinery under construction near Recife, Brazil.
The Abreu e Lima Refinery is being built with two separate
refining chains, one for Brazil's Petrobras the other for PDVSA,
the reason the two companies originally agreed to split the
refinery's costs.
PDVSA has the right to take a 40 percent stake in the
refinery, which is 63 percent complete, Foster said. She added
that if PDVSA misses the November deadline, Petrobras may
consider changing it.