* Petrobras CEO says fuel prices will have to rise if oil
stays high
* Energy minister say CEO Foster requested fuel price hike
* Energy minister suggests government may allow price hike
SAO PAULO, March 25 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras has room to leave fuel prices
unchanged in 2012 but will have to raise prices at the pump if
Brent oil prices stay at $120 a barrel long, the company's chief
executive said in an interview.
The Sunday Folha de S.Paulo paper published an interview
with chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster in which she said
cash flow in Latin America's largest company still allowed for
gasoline prices to remain little changed in the past nine years.
Current average gasoline prices at the pump in Brazil are at
2.47 reais a liter, compared with prices in March 2003 of 2.21
reais a liter, according to the National Oil Regulator. World
oil prices, however, have roughly tripled over the same period.
Petrobras posted a loss of 9.9 billion reais in 2011 from
its supply division largely because of its requirements to
import gasoline at international prices and sell it in Brazil at
a loss. The company has long been a net importer of diesel but
has since 2010 become a regular buyer of gasoline on the
international market due to a refining deficit in Brazil.
The government has frozen prices of fuel as a politically
popular measure but also fears it could boost inflation, which
it has been struggling to rein in recently.
In another interview in the Sunday O Estado de S. Paulo
newspaper, Energy Minister Edison Lobao said Foster who had
taken over at Petrobras in February had already requested of the
government that it be allowed to raise fuel prices. Several
company requests in 2011 had been turned down by the government
he said due to concerns over inflation.
"I would not say the government's position has changed. What
has changed is the rate of inflation," Lobao said referring to
the recent easing of price increases in the economy late in
2011.
Second-tier officials at Petrobras have told Reuters
recently that they expect the government to grant a price
increase for fuels soon.
Foster said there was still "a certain leeway" to leave
prices stable for now but added there was not "much elasticity"
to continue to do so if oil prices remained high.
She said if Brent oil prices remained at $120 a barrel, a
rise in local gasoline prices would be unavoidable.
Foster said she had no defined time frame in which prices
would need to be raised but said there was enough room to leave
them unchanged for 2012.
"When I say that a higher price of oil is positive for us,
all things have a limit and carry a cost," Foster said.
"Our indicators still show that we have room in our
forecasts for this year. But I understand that it is inexorable
that we will have to raise prices for fuel" if Brent crude price
remain at these levels, she said.
