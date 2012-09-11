RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Venezuela's PDVSA has
until November to decide if it will participate in a refinery
under construction near Recife, Brazil, Maria das Gracas Foster,
chief executive of Petrobras, which is building the project,
told Brazilian senators on Tuesday.
The Abreu e Lima Refinery is being built with two separate
refining chains, one for Brazil's Petrobras the other for PDVSA,
the reason the two companies originally agreed to split the
refinery's costs.
PDVSA has the right to take a 40 percent stake in the
refinery, which is 63 percent complete, Foster said. She added
that if PDVSA misses the November deadline, Petrobras may
consider changing it.