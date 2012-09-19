* Brazilian oil company says crude 28-30 degrees on API

* Franco SW well the latest find in Santos offshore basin (Adds details of oil analysis)

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that analysis confirmed the presence of "good quality" crude in a deepwater field south of Rio de Janeiro, adding to discoveries in one of the world's most promising offshore oil frontiers.

Petrobras said it had verified a 438-meter (1,437-foot) column of hydrocarbons in a prospect known as "Franco SW" in the Santos offshore basin about 210 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras said the oil discovered is a relatively light grade of crude, between 28 degrees and 30 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale. That's lighter than most of the oil Petrobras produces in Brazil, meaning the crude should be easier and cheaper to refine than current output.

Franco SW was drilled 17 kilometers to the south of the "Franco" prospect, at a depth of 2,024 meters beneath the ocean's surface.

In 2010 Petrobras said an exploratory well at Franco found an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent. That's enough to supply demand in the United States for 10 months, according to calculations based on the BP Statistical Review of World Energy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)