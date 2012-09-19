* Brazilian oil company says crude 28-30 degrees on API
* Franco SW well the latest find in Santos offshore basin
(Adds details of oil analysis)
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Wednesday that analysis
confirmed the presence of "good quality" crude in a deepwater
field south of Rio de Janeiro, adding to discoveries in one of
the world's most promising offshore oil frontiers.
Petrobras said it had verified a 438-meter (1,437-foot)
column of hydrocarbons in a prospect known as "Franco SW" in the
Santos offshore basin about 210 kilometers south of Rio de
Janeiro, according to a securities filing.
Petrobras said the oil discovered is a relatively light
grade of crude, between 28 degrees and 30 degrees on the
American Petroleum Institute (API) scale. That's lighter than
most of the oil Petrobras produces in Brazil, meaning the crude
should be easier and cheaper to refine than current output.
Franco SW was drilled 17 kilometers to the south of the
"Franco" prospect, at a depth of 2,024 meters beneath the
ocean's surface.
In 2010 Petrobras said an exploratory well at Franco found
an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent. That's enough to supply demand in the United States
for 10 months, according to calculations based on the BP
Statistical Review of World Energy.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Cesar
Bianconi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)