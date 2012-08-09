* Brazil finance minister contradicts energy minister
* Finance minister Mantega also Petrobras chairman
* Price increases needed to stem losses-Petrobras CEO
By Luciana Otoni
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Brazil's state-led oil
company, Petrobras, has not received approval for
additional increases in domestic fuel prices and there is no
increase "on the horizon," Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who
is also chairman of the Petrobras board, said Wednesday in a
statement.
His remarks contradict earlier comments by Energy Minister
Edison Lobao that Petrobras may be able to raise prices again
after increases in June and July.
After Lobao's comments, Petrobras' preferred shares rose
4.59 percent, their biggest gain in nearly two weeks, to 21.18
reais, their highest in more than three months.
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster has said
new fuel price increases will be needed to stem losses in the
company's refining division and to help pay for its $237 billion
2012-2016 investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program.
As a result of selling fuel at below market values,
Petrobras' refining division lost more than 11 billion reais
($5.45 billion) in the first six months of 2012. The refining
losses helped push the company to post a 1.35 billion real loss
in the second quarter, the company's first quarterly loss in
more than 13 years.