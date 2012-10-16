* CEO says fuel price rise "will certainly come"

* Asset sales aimed at boosting cash flow - Foster

* Fuel prices held steady on Brazil inflation concern

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 16 Brazilian state-led oil company, Petrobras, does not expect to get permission "in the short term" from the government to raise fuel prices that have caused refining division losses, chief executive Maria das Graças Foster said on Tuesday.

At the same time, Foster told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro that a fuel price rise "will certainly come."

Petrobras most-traded class of stock reversed early gains and fell 0.4 percent to 22.71 reais, its first decline in three days, in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

Unable to count on quick fuel price increases, Foster is looking to sell underperforming assets and focus on assets that generate higher levels of cash, she said. The company expects to sell all or part of its offshore oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the year.

Gasoline and diesel price increases in June and July failed to bring Brazilian vehicle fuels in line with world oil prices, analysts say. That has reduced the cash available to pay debt and for a $237 billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.

Foster has said the plan cannot be carried out in full without increasing fuel prices.

The refining unit lost about 11 billion reais ($5.04 billion) in the first six months.

Brazil has restricted fuel price increases in an effort to control inflation.

In the past, Petrobras would make up for losses when crude prices were high by not lowering fuel prices when prices fell.