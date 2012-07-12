UPDATE 3-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension supports
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
July 12 Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled company, plans to raise diesel prices by 6 percent at refineries, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The increase is scheduled to take effect on July 16. The decision is likely to trigger a 4 percent increase in diesel prices at the pump, the filing added.
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
June 7 Anglo American said on Wednesday that Stuart Chambers would become the miner's next chairman.