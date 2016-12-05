UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Monday it will raise prices for diesel and gasoline at its refineries in the country as of Dec. 6.
Petrobras said it will increase diesel prices by 9.5 percent and gasoline by 8.1 percent. The company said the adjustments were made after a spike on international oil prices and due to the recent weakening of Brazilian real. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.