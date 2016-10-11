SAO PAULO Oct 11 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Galp Energia SGPS SA have broadened an existing cooperation accord between the Brazilian and Portuguese oil producers, to include offshore oil research and development projects and exploration and production partnerships.

State-controlled Petrobras, as the Brazilian state-controlled producer is known, disclosed the decision in a securities filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)