* 96.1 million cubic meters were distributed on Thursday
* Majority used by the thermoelectric market
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras set a record
for daily natural gas sales on Thursday, as gas-fired power
plants burned the fuel to make up for a shortage of
hydroelectric reserves, the company said on Friday.
The Rio de Janerio-based company sold 96.1 million cubic
meters (3.39 billion cubic feet) of natural gas on Thursday,
beating the previous record of 91.4 million cubic meters set on
Sept. 21.
Most of the gas delivered on Thursday was used by the
gas-fueled electricity plants. The plants have been called on to
generate more power to make up for a lack of water in hydro
electric dam reservoirs.
"This exceptional natural gas drive can be attributed to a
substantial increase in thermoelectric energy generation," said
Petrobras.
Gas-fired power plants received 44 percent of the gas sold
on Thursday.
The water shortfall is the result of a dry Southern
Hemisphere winter in several Brazilian regions. Brazil uses
water to generate about 80 percent of its electricity.
Industrial users, such as food processors, brick
manufacturers and petrochemical plants, received 42.2 million
cubic meters, or 44 percent. The remaining 13.5 cubic meters
were used by Petrobras.
Nearly half of the gas distributed came from Brazilian
fields. The rest was imported from Bolivia or as liquefied
natural gas (LNG) through the Brazilian ports of Pecem, near
Fortaleza and Rio de Janeiro. €
(Additional reporting by Anna Irrera; Writing by Anna Irrera;
Editing by Jeb Blount and Jim Marshall)