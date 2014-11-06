(Adds comment from economists)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 State-run Brazilian oil
producer Petrobras raised its wholesale gasoline and diesel
prices for the first time in more than 11 months on Thursday in
a move that could bolster the finances of the heavily indebted
company after years of refining losses.
The cost of gasoline at the refinery gate will rise 3
percent and diesel 5 percent effective midnight (0200 GMT) on
Friday, Petroleo Brasileira SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, said in a statement. The increases are before
taxes and the figures reflect the average of increases across
the country.
"I don't think this increase is going to impress the market
very much, at least for very long," said Tony Volpon, Latin
America strategist with Nomura Securities in New York. "After
what the government has done to Petrobras' accounts, people were
expecting more."
The market expected an increase of least 5 percent for
gasoline, he said.
Petrobras' refining division has lost more than 59 billion
reais ($24 billion) since the end of 2010, in large part because
the government has refused to let it raise domestic fuel prices
in line with world prices. With its 13 domestic refineries
unable to meet Brazil's rising needs, it must buy fuel abroad,
selling imported gasoline and diesel at home at a loss.
Refining losses have crimped profits and the company's
efforts to pay for its $221 billion five-year investment plan,
sending its debt soaring. Petrobras is now the most indebted of
the world's major oil companies and its $138 billion in debt is
the fourth-largest of any industrial company, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Of the 28 largest oil companies, it is the
least profitable.
The government has justified its resistance to fuel-price
increases on the grounds that they would spark inflation.
Brazil's consumer prices rose 6.75 percent in
October from a year earlier, above the government's 6.5 percent
inflation target ceiling.
The increase should add about 11 basis points, or 0.11
percentage point, to inflation by the end of the year, according
to Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos,
who raised his estimate for inflation for the IPCA 2014
inflation rate to 6.46 percent.
"The government has been hurt by some of its economic
comments recently and this may be a way to try to re-approach
the market," Perfeito said. "They don't only count on Petrobras
to help them control inflation, they use it for a whole range of
other economic policy goals."
The increases are the first since Rio de Janeiro-based
Petrobras raised wholesale gasoline 4 percent and diesel 8
percent on Nov. 29, 2013.
Since June 2009, when Petrobras last cut the price of
gasoline and diesel fuel, the value of crude oil, the product
used to make both fuels, has risen 60 percent in
Brazilian-currency terms. Petrobras has only increased the
amount it receives for gasoline by about half that amount.
But with international oil and fuel prices falling, the
increase will likely provide some relief for the company's
pressured cash position.
The world gasoline price slipped below the Brazilian price
for the first time in nearly four years on Oct. 13 so the
gasoline increase will not only trim losses on gasoline imports
but will also close the gap with international prices, boosting
earnings.
