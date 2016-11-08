(Adds price reductions for each product)
SAO PAULO Nov 8 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it plans to cut diesel
and gasoline prices at the refinery point on Wednesday,
following a decline in oil prices.
Petrobras, as the Brazilian oil company is known, said in a
statement that if the full reduction is applied by distributors
and gas stations, diesel prices may fall up to 6.6 percent and
gasoline prices up to 1.3 percent.
Executives at Petrobras will explain the decision at a press
conference early on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)