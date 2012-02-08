* Loan key for Venezuela's PDVSA to pay for refinery stake
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 Venezuela's state
oil company, PDVSA, failed to secure a $10 billion loan from
Brazil's state-development bank needed to pay for its 40 percent
stake in a Brazilian oil refinery, its partner, Petrobras, said
on Tuesday.
The loan was denied after PDVSA failed to give
the bank, known as BNDES, sufficient guarantees. Rio
de Janeiro-based Petrobras , Brazil's state-led
oil company, and PDVSA are still in talks about the refinery
despite this latest missed PDVSA deadline, Petrobras Chief
Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli told reporters in Rio de
Janeiro.
The rejection is the latest chapter in a six-year story of
the $14 billion Abreu e Lima Refinery near Recife on Brazil's
northeast coast. The 230,000 barrel a day heavy-oil complex,
which began as a solidarity gesture between Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez and former Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da
Silva, now strains Brazilian-Venezuelan relations.
"We've informed PDVSA that we've not received the guarantees
in the proper time," Gabrielli said. "We are waiting to see
where this goes. There are deadlines and processes, but it
doesn't matter. The process goes on."
BNDES's press office declined comment on the loan.
Petrobras which had planned on taking a 60 percent stake in
the project, has also said it will complete the refinery and
operate it with or without PDVSA. It is one of five refineries
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is building in Brazil.
The refinery, years behind schedule and costing more than
triple its original price tag, has yet to receive a penny from
PDVSA, despite several grand ground-breaking ceremonies.
The refinery is about half completed and is expected to
process crude from the Marlim field in Brazil's Campos Basin and
from the Carabobo field in Venezuela.
Under the original loan proposal made in 2011, PDVSA planned
to take over 40 percent of the $10 billion loan already made to
Petrobras. While its guarantees were originally accepted by
BNDES, one of the backing banks, Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
was downgraded as a result of the European debt
crisis.
The downgrade resulted in new guarantees being required. The
China Development Bank offered to back the project,
but necessary details were never supplied to BNDES, the Valor
Economico newspaper reported in December, citing sources close
to the negotiation.
GASOLINE IMPORTS
Paulo Roberto da Costa, Petrobras' head of refining and
supply said gasoline imports in early 2012 had declined from a
peak in December.
Costa said Petrobras was importing a record 70,000 barrels
of gasoline a day in December due to increased demand and
limited cane ethanol output on the local market.
Petrobras' new need to import gasoline has not been good for
its balance sheet, but has helped to soak up excess supply in
the U.S. Gulf market.