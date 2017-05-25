UPDATE 3-Oil edges up, but still set for biggest H1 fall since 1990s
* Many U.S. shale drillers profitable at $40/bl - Cenkos (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it decided to reduce the average price of gasoline at its refineries by 5.4 percent and diesel prices by 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Many U.S. shale drillers profitable at $40/bl - Cenkos (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (New headline, adds Turkish defence minister, comments from Qataris)