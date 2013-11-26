BRIEF-Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai's sales apparently grew 20 pct in six months through Feb - Nikkei
* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai likely saw operating profit soar 64% to around 350 million yen ($3.17 million) in six months through Feb - Nikkei
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Preferred shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras fell their most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after a report that President Dilma Rousseff was reluctant to sign off on a new fuel price policy this year that would automatically raise gasoline prices along with inflation.
The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA , has been forced to import fuel and sell gasoline at a loss due to prices that are kept below international market rates to control consumer prices.
At 10:06 a.m. (1206 GMT), Petrobras shares were down 2.6 percent to 19.83 reais.
* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai likely saw operating profit soar 64% to around 350 million yen ($3.17 million) in six months through Feb - Nikkei
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)