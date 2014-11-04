(Adds background on fuel price debate in Brazil, paragraphs
2-4)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has yet to make a
decision to adjust the domestic price of key vehicle fuels, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement from Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based
company is known, came after a board meeting that was widely
expected to vote in favor of raising gasoline and diesel prices
in Brazil for the first time in more than 11 months.
Petrobras refining division has lost more than 59 billion
reais ($24 billion) since the end of 2010, in large part because
the government refused to let it raise domestic fuel prices in
line with world prices. With its 13 domestic refineries unable
to meet all Brazil's rising needs, it must buy fuel abroad,
selling every barrel of imported gasoline and diesel at home at
a loss.
The government has justified its resistance to fuel-price
increases on the grounds that they would spark inflation.
Brazil's consumer prices rose 6.75 percent in
October compared with a year earlier, a level above the
government's own 6.5 percent inflation target ceiling.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese and David
Gregorio)