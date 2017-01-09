U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras announced a new bond sale on Monday as it seeks to finance a debt tender.
The company is approaching accounts with five and 10-year bonds at initial price thoughts of 6.5% area and 7.75% area, respectively.
The deal is set to price later on Monday. Bradesco, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley are acting as leads. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
