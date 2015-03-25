BRASILIA, March 25 The executive board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved the start of a project to revise its corporate governance and management rules, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The project, to be led by Petrobras' chief executive Aldemir Bendine, will seek to adapt the company's governance to a new business environment and a revised investment plan, according to the statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)