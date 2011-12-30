RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 29 Brazil's state-led
oil company Petrobras, BG and Repsol
declared on Thursday that the Guara field in Brazil's Santos
basin, south of Rio de Janeiro, is commercially viable.
In a securities filing, Rio-based Petrobras and its British
and Spanish partners estimated the field to hold recoverable
reserves of 2.1 billion barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent.
The declaration allows the companies to include the
resources of the field as part of their proven reserves under
Brazilian and international securities regulation and to begin
formal production under Brazilian law.