* Guara to hold 2.1 bln boe in recoverable reserves
* Second major field in Santos subsalt declared commercial
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 29 A second major
sub-salt oil development in Brazil passed a critical milestone
on Thursday when operator Petrobras and its partners
declared the Guara field commercially viable.
The field in Brazil's Santos basin, south of Rio de Janeiro,
holds an estimated 2.1 billion barrels of recoverable oil and
natural gas equivalent (boe) reserves, Petrobras and its
partners BG Group and a Repsol-Sinopec joint venture said
in a securities filing.
That figure is at the high end of the previous 1 billion to
2 billion barrel estimate.
While the field had been producing small volumes of crude
for more than a year and was widely expected to move to
full-scale operation, the formal declaration is important
because it allows the companies to include the resources as part
of their proven reserves under Brazilian and international
securities regulation and to begin formal production under
Brazilian law.
The declaration still has to be approved by Brazil's
petroleum regulator ANP.
This is the second commercial find in Brazil's subsalt
areas, which contain the two largest oil discoveries in the
Americas in the last three decades, and is considered one of the
most promising oil frontiers outside of the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Petrobras and its partners BG and Portugal's Galp
declared the nearby Lula and Cernambi fields in December 2010.
The news marks a success for Chinese oil giant China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), which bought a 40
percent stake in Repsol's Brazilian venture a year ago for $7
billion, hoping to get a foothold in the booming sector.
The Santos subsalt region is the most promising slice of the
larger New York state-size geographic basin off Brazil's coast
that contains an estimated 50 billion to 100 billion barrels of
oil and natural gas equivalent. That is enough to supply all oil
needs for the U.S. for seven to 15 years.
Petrobras preferred stock rose 0.28 percent to
21.49 reais in Sao Paulo on Thursday, before the announcement
was made.
Petrobras owns 45 percent of the BM-S-9 block where the
Guara field is located; BG has a 30 percent stake with the
remainder owned by Repsol Sinopec Brasil, a partnership between
Spanish oil company Repsol and Sinopec.