SAO PAULO, March 5 The chief executive of
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras,
Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Monday that oil prices of $123
a barrel were a temporary peak and would not prompt changes to
its policies for setting fuel prices.
Neither Petrobras nor the government had specific plans in
development that would raise the price of fuels on the local
market, she said in a conference call with reporters.
The recently appointed executive said in an interview
recently with a Brazilian newspaper that fuel prices needed to
rise as higher oil prices eroded margins.