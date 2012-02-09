* Petrobras Q4 results below analysts' expectations

* Profit fell as operating costs rose

* Petrobras Q4 net sales rose 20 pct (Adds financial details)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said on Thursday quarterly profit fell 52 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as higher operating costs ate into rising revenue.

Petrobras said fourth-quarter net income was 5.05 billion reais ($2.94 billion) compared with 10.60 billion reais in the year-earlier quarter. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of 9.20 billion reais.

Net sales rose 20 percent to 65.3 billion reais from 54.2 billion reais a year earlier, less than the 67.2 billion reais expected by the analysts.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, a closely followed gauge of earnings performance, net income fell 20 percent from 6.3 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of a company's ability to generate cash from operations known as EBITDA, fell 2 percent to 14.1 billion reais from 14.3 billion reais in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Analysts expectated EBITDA of 16.9 billion reais.

Compared with the third quarter, EBITDA fell 14 percent. (Reporting By Jeb Blount, editing by Matthew Lewis)