(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to reflect that Petrobras did not cut its 2012 target for an increase in oil output, but instead provided a new number for a possible increase in oil output from new sources)

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 14 Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday it could potentially add 336,000 barrels per day of oil output from new sources this year . (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dale Hudson)