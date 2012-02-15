Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to reflect that Petrobras did not cut its 2012 target for an increase in oil output, but instead provided a new number for a possible increase in oil output from new sources)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 14 Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday it could potentially add 336,000 barrels per day of oil output from new sources this year . (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dale Hudson)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.