* No need to change gasoline price policy - CEO
* Current oil prices not here to stay - Foster
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Oil at $123 a
barrel is peaking temporarily and does not require Brazil's
Petrobras to change its policies for setting fuel
prices, the state-controlled company's chief executive said on
Monday.
"This level of $123 a barrel is not a floor. This is a peak
and Petrobras' (fuel) price policy is long-term. It will not be
altered," CEO Maria das Gracas Foster said.
Brent oil futures closed at $123.80 a barrel on
Monday.
Neither Petrobras nor the government had specific plans in
the works that would raise the price of fuels on the local
market, she said in a conference call with reporters.
The view was at odds with a statement the newly appointed
executive made in a Feb. 26 interview with a Brazilian newspaper
that fuel prices needed to rise as costlier oil eroded
margins.
After Foster's latest comments, Petrobras shares on the
local exchange widened their losses in late afternoon trading,
down 3 percent at 24.52 reais. The main Bovespa index of
blue-chip stocks lost only 1.3 percent.
Limited refining capacity, a drop in local cane ethanol
production and strong growth in the domestic automobile fleet
have forced Petrobras to turn to the international gasoline
market to meet demand at home.
The company posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings
last month primarily due to losses incurred from having to
import increasingly large amounts of gasoline at international
prices, which it is selling locally at a loss due to the
government policy of freezing fuel prices.