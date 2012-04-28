* Engineers with three decades' experience take posts
* First major appointments since arrival of new CEO
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Friday it had
appointed a new supply director and a new head of engineering,
as a recently appointed chief executive makes her mark on the
firm's top management.
Jose Carlos Cosenza, a chemical engineer with 36 years at
Petrobras, will take over as supply director, replacing Paulo
Roberto Costa.
Richard Olm, a mechanical engineer who has 33 years with the
company and currently oversees the development of new
production, is now director of engineering, technology and
materials, replacing Renato Souza Duque.
The new appointments are the biggest change in the top ranks
of Petrobras since a February shakeup that made veteran
technocrat Maria das Graças Foster the new chief executive
officer.
Foster, a chemical engineer who has spent more than three
decades at Brazil's biggest company, faces the challenge of
boosting production to keep up with Brazil's fast-growing
domestic demand. That will be achieved in part with huge
investments in offshore oil fields several miles under the
seafloor that have raised unprecedented technical challenges.
A shortage of domestic refining capacity is also a pressing
problem. Foster has said government-capped fuel prices will need
to rise to better reflect the company's costs, but she may face
resistance as the government focuses on controlling inflation.