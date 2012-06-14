June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras slashed its target for oil and gas output
in a $236.5 billion, five-year investment plan announced on
Thursday, setting less ambitious goals as the cost of developing
offshore resources soars.
Below is a table with a breakdown of planned investments by
category in billions of U.S. dollars.
ITEM 2012-16 2011-15 PCT SHARE
PLAN PLAN CHANGE OF 2012-16
BUDGET
Exploration/ 141.8 127.5 -11 60 pct
Production
Refining, 65.5 70.6 -7 27.7 pct
transport, trade
Gas & Energy 13.8 13.2 +4 5.8 pct
Petrochemical 5.0 3.8 +32 2.1 pct
Distribution 3.6 3.1 +16 1.5 pct
Biofuels 3.8 4.1 -7 1.6 pct
Corporate 3.0 2.4 +25 1.3 pct
Total 236.5 224.7 +5.3 100 pct