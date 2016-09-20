SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it
will exit the biofuels sector, as the heavily indebted company
seeks to prioritize investment in crude oil and gas production.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said biofuels would be
one sector it plans to unload as part of sweeping asset sales
plan. The company reaffirmed a $15.1 billion in asset sales for
the 2015-2016 period and fetch an additional $19.5 billion
through divestments and partnerships between 2017 and 2018.
Petrobras has a significant portfolio in biofuels. No
specifics were provided on what years the sales were planned
for.
Its largest asset is a 45.9 percent stake in Guarani Tereos
Açúcar e Energia Brasil, which owns seven mills with a combined
production capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of sugar and 900
million liters (237.8 million U.S. gallons) of ethanol per year.
Petrobras also owns 49 percent of Boa Vista mill in Goias
state, a joint venture with Brazilian sugar and ethanol company
Sao Martinho, and a 40 percent stake in the Bambui
mill in the Sao Paulo state.
Reuters reported last year that Petrobras was trying to sell
its stake in Guarani Tereos, but talks hit a snag regarding
price.
Other media reports said Petrobras was also trying to sell
stakes in the other mills, but the company never confirmed this.
Petrobras also fully owns three biodiesel plants in Minas
Gerais, Bahia and Ceara states and has a 50 percent stake in
local biodiesel producer BSBIOS, which manages two large plants
in the states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul.
Sugar and ethanol prices have recovered strongly since
Petrobras since the media began reporting the company planned to
leave the biofuels sector early last year. Raw sugar prices hit
the highest level since 2012 on Monday in New York, lifted by
expectations of at least two years of a global supply deficit.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by W Simon)