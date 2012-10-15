* JBIC to provide $600 mln of Petrobras loan * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to loan $400 mln * Loan to be used for energy efficiency plans RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras signed a loan agreement for $1 billion with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Petrobras said in a statement Monday. The loan, the company said, will be used to increase energy efficiency at some of its operations. JBIC will provide $600 million of the loan and $400 million will come from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., the statement said. Petrobras did not disclose details on interest rates, maturity or other terms of the loan. Some of the loan, Petrobras said, will be used to build an energy cogeneration facility at its Comperj refinery, under construction outside of Rio de Janeiro. Cogeneration uses excess heat from industrial processes to generate electricity or power other operations. The first phase of the refinery will have the capacity to refine 165,000 barrels of heavy crude oil a day and is expected to begin operation in 2015. Most of the refinery's output will be used to make petrochemicals. The funds will also be used to reduce natural gas flaring on oil platforms in the Campos Basin, Brazil's main oil producing region. Oil companies flare, or burn-off, gas coming from wells when they don't have sufficient pipelines to transport the gas to market or when gas prices are too low to justify its production. Brazil's government is forcing oil companies to flare less gas to prevent waste and to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions. (Reporting by Jeb Blount. Editing by Paulo Prada and Sofina Mirza-Reid)