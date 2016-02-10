RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 A group of international
investors and law firms are seeking compensation from Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras under European law for losses
allegedly suffered as the result of a giant price-fixing,
bribery and political kickback scandal.
Netherlands-based Stichting Petrobras Compensation
Foundation (SPCF) has informed Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as Petrobras is known, of its interest in
negotiating a settlement, the group said in a statement released
on Wednesday.
If Petrobras refuses talks or declines to respond, the SPCF
plans to file a class-action suit against the Rio de
Janeiro-based company in a Dutch court in Rotterdam, the
statement said.
When the fraud and bribery schemes "orchestrated by the
company's administration and employees were finally uncovered in
2014, investors lost billions of dollars, euros and reais
resulting in significant declines in the value of assets and
breakneck drops in the price of Petrobras shares," SPCF said.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
SPCF believes it has a claim against Petrobras under
European securities law because the company's shares are traded
through Spain's Latibex on the Madrid Stock Exchange. Trades are
cleared through Spain's Iberclear.
As a result, SPCF says, Petrobras is subject to the rules of
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain's stock
regulator. When Petrobras sold securities in Europe it also made
it clear that it would be subject to Europe-wide securities
rules under European Securities and Markets Authority, the
foundation added.
Investors in the United States have already filed suit in a
New York federal court claiming that Petrobras' U.S.-traded
shares make the company subject to U.S. securities law. However,
the judge in the case has limited potential redress to those who
bought Petrobras securities registered in the United States.
The SPCF is seeking redress not only for losses on Petrobras
stock on the Latibex but for those who lost money on Brazil's
BM&FBovespa Exchange in Sao Paulo and for owners of
Euro-denominated bonds.
"The foundation provides a vehicle to litigate on behalf of
Petrobras investors and/or to establish a binding settlement
that, together with the U.S. class action provides for a truly
global settlement," the SPCF said.
Lemstra Van der Korst N.V., a Dutch litigation and class
action law firm, is cooperating with securities litigation firms
Withers LLP, Motley Rice and Lowey Dannenberg Cohen & Hart to
organize the legal action.
