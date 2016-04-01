BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
BRASILIA, April 1 Executives of Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved a voluntary layoff program to cut about 12,000 jobs and save 33 billion reais ($9.20 billion) by 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The program will cost 4.4 billion reais ($1.23 billion) to be implemented, Petrobras said.
($1 = 3.5883 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.