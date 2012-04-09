IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Monday an oil leak had been discovered on the seabed of Petrobras' offshore Roncador field, one of Brazil's largest.
The leak was discovered about 500 meters from the edge of the Frade field, operated by No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron , where leaks were discovered in November and March.
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.