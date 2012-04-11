Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that traces of a leak found in its Roncador field were not from its producing reservoir.
U.S. oil company Chevron said on Monday it discovered the oil seep in the offshore field run by Petrobras near the site of a November spill in the Frade field.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS