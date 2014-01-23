BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied
SAO PAULO Jan 23 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday in a market filing that the consortium it leads in the Libra oil field plans to invest $400 million to $500 million in 2014.
The company, known as Petrobras, said it plans to drill two wells in the area from the second half of this year through the first half of 2015.
Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position