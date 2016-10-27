RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will start extended well tests in its massive Libra field in 2017, re-injecting large amounts of gas to produce the oil, head of the project Fernando Borges said on Thursday.

But an official at France's Total, which is partner in the project, said the company is still concerned over how much oil the deepwater project will yield given the technical challenges of the reservoir, which rests under miles of salt and ocean off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.