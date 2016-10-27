German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will start extended well tests in its massive Libra field in 2017, re-injecting large amounts of gas to produce the oil, head of the project Fernando Borges said on Thursday.
But an official at France's Total, which is partner in the project, said the company is still concerned over how much oil the deepwater project will yield given the technical challenges of the reservoir, which rests under miles of salt and ocean off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.