PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Petroleo Brasileiro SA will likely import an average of 12 million to 13 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per day by the end of 2013, Alcides Santoro, director of gas and energy for the company known as Petrobras, said on Tuesday.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching