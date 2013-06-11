* Demand for LNG to persist in 2013 due to power plants

* Drought has forced Brazil to tap gas-fired power plants

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas company Petrobras will import about 60 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2013, up from 56 in 2012, due to increased demand from power plants, a company manager of gas and energy said on Tuesday.

Hugo Repsold Júnior said demand for natural gas would be greater this year due to the drought in 2012 that left the main hydroelectric reservoirs at their lowest levels since 2001, when Brazil had to impose energy rationing.

Brazil taps backup thermoelectric power plants in times like these to take some demand for electricity off the hydroelectric plants until rains refill their reservoirs. Most of these thermoelectric plants are fired by natural gas.

"This year, (thermoelectric demand for gas) passed industrial, rising from 49 to 51 percent. It's an important point and demand this year is due to be rather big," Repsold Júnior said.

He added his team was analyzing long-term contracts for the supply of LNG, as demand in Brazil grows, but said the move to long-term contracts would be gradual.

Currently, Petrobras imports LNG through purchases on the spot market and offloads it through two LNG regasification plants in Brazil, one in the northeastern port of Pecem in Ceara and one in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro.

The LNG comes from various origins demanding on market prices. Brazil recently imported LNG from Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar, for example.

Repsold Júnior said that demand has already begun to level out from power plants at around 45 million cubic meters a day.

Brazil's trade balance and Petrobras' bottom line have been hurt by the need to import large amounts of gasoline and diesel earlier in 2013. With the big cane crop now being harvested and turned into ethanol, the impact of gasoline imports should diminish.

But the stronger dollar of late and the need to continue to import LNG will likely have an ongoing impact on the trade balance and Petrobras.

Although Energy Minister Edison Lobao announced a few weeks ago that the government would be able to shut off some of the most expensive thermoelectric plants, which run on fuel oil, most of the gas-fired plants are likely to remain on for several months as Brazil passes through its traditional dry period.

In 2011, Brazil imported only 17 cargoes of LNG, Repsold Júnior said.